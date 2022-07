As part of the joint effort of the Tawang district administration and the Tawang brigade of the Indian Army to keep Tawang clean and recycle empty bottles and plastic materials, Tawang DC KN Damo and Tawang Brigade Commander, Brigadier NM Bendigeri on Monday flagged off a truckload of empty bottles to Balipara in Assam, and a truckload of segregated plastic bottles to the Jhamtse Gatsal School in Lungla. (DIPRO)