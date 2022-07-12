MoS takes stock of CSS’ in Longding

LONGDING, 11 Jul: Union MoS for Education Subhas Sarkar on Monday took stock of various centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) in Longding.

During a review meeting at the DC’s conference hall here, various government department officers, led by DC Bani Lego, made presentations on the status of the CSS’ in the district. The officers also highlighted the challenges that they are confronting.

Sarkar commended the administration’s efforts, and said, “I understand that there are difficulties, but we should have a proactive attitude and endeavour towards turning challenge into opportunities.”

He suggested to the officials concerned to regularly interact with the ground level workers to boost their morale. He also spoke about the need to create awareness about all the schemes, so that more people may receive the benefits of the government’s initiatives.

Sarkar then interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes, and assured them that the government is committed to work for the people.

Following the meeting, he visited Senua village, where he inaugurated a rainwater harvesting plant, and interacted with the panchayat leaders, GBs and the public.

He was accompanied by RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Longding MLA Tanpho Wangnaw, Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu, Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, KVIB chairman Dominic Tadar, and others. (DIPRO)