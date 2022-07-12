MLA exhorts youths to work hard to achieve success

LAPNAN, 11 Jul: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong exhorted the students and youths of Tirap district to draw inspiration from the achievers of the district in the field of education and work hard to achieve their goals in life.

Attending the 36th Lapnan Youth Day celebration here on 10 July, Lowangdong, who is also the paramount chief of Borduria, said that “Lapnan is one of the exemplary villages of the Noctes to have so many government employees, including engineer, doctor, associate professor, IIT cracker and a gold medal awardee.”

He advised the youths of Lapnan to “keep their spirit in the field of education up,” and announced that he would sponsor 10 meritorious students of the district for UPSC/APCS coaching and provide scholarship from his local area development fund.

Tirap DC Taro Mize commended the Lapnan Youth Association for cooperating with the district administration by carrying out voluntary services in the interest of the people.

The DC urged the youths of Lapnan in particular and Tirap district in general to “cooperate with the government agencies to eradicate opium and other drugs from our region.”

He also announced to award the mural painting work at the district secretariat here to the Lapnan Youth Association.

Lowangdong was accompanied by Industries Joint Director Pongrem Arangham, Bari-Basap CO Nekong Perme, EE Gangtong Bangyang, Nocte Welfare Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong and PRIs from different villages. (DIPRO)