Committee lodges land encroachment complaint against Assam forest officials

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Stating that Assam’s forest officials have illegally encroached on around three hectares of Arunachal’s land in Bello-I village by engaging people from their state in plantation activities, the Lora Bello Buka Boundary Committee urged Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara to intervene and initiate prompt action to resolve the issue amicably.

The committee in a complaint letter to the MLA stated that

“such acts on the part of the Assam forest officials will disturb the peace between the people of both the states and may lead to a volatile situation.”

It said that “officials from Assam had recently visited Bello-II village, where a similar incident had occurred, and assured that they would not indulge in such activities.”