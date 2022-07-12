5 students to witness Chess Olympiad free of cost

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Five students of the state who became winners and runners-up in the School Chess Selection Tournament-2022, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Chess Association (APCA) at Siddhartha Hall here, will get the opportunity to witness the 44th Chess Olympiad free of cost.

The students are Aditya Chaperwal of KV No 2, Sosar Tolip of Guardian Residential Angel School, Jumsi Lollen of VKV Itanagar, Nabam Topulu

of Maharishi Vidyalaya, Doimukh and Busen Dupit of the government bazaar ME school, Daporijo.

Chaperwal and Tolip were the winner and the runner-up in the boys’ category, and Lollen and Topulu were the winner and runner-up, respectively, in the girls’ category of the tournament.

Dupit was the best performer among the players from government schools.

Around 111 students from various schools across the state had participated in the tournament, which was played on the rapid time control (25 minutes) format, the APCA said in a release.

The 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad will be held in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, from 28 July.

The APCA will take the students there and bear all their expenses.