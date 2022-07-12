Edn system should liberate itself from pre-independence British system: Guv

ITANAGAR, 11 Jul: Governor BD Mishra said that the education system in the schools and colleges “must liberate itself from the shackles of the pre-independence British education system, which had by design produced literate Indian youths to become loyal servants for the British empire.”

The governor, who interacted with students of the sainik school in Niglok (East Siang) and various other schools in the ICR at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday, exhorted them to prepare themselves to contribute towards nation-building.

Emphasising on “nation first spirit,” he told the students to “develop strong mental capabilities, physical toughness and balance of emotional attitude.”

He also said that the Agnipath recruitment scheme would provide a great opportunity to the youths to serve the nation.

“The Agnipath scheme will ensure younger and fitter fighting forces for the nation,” he said.

“The scheme, after four years, will provide the nation an experienced, skilled and disciplined workforce to the society, who will be given preference in public and private sectors,” he said.

Sainik School Principal Commander Praveen Kumar Pola made a presentation on the Indian Navy and the employment opportunities in it.

The governor and his wife Neelam Misra presented mementoes and gifts to the participating students. (Raj Bhavan)