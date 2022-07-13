2 killed, 6 critically injured in road accident

PASIGHAT, 12 Jul: Two persons were killed and six others critically injured in a road accident near Silapathar in Assam’s Dhemaji district on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the driver of the vehicle (AR-09B-6472), carrying eight passengers from Yingkiong to Itanagar, lost control and hit the railing of a damaged bridge at Silasuti, near Silapathar, police said.

The police rushed to the spot and rescued the injured, who were then sent to a hospital in Silapathar.

The deceased have been identified as Yei Boje (23), of Aalo in West Siang district, and Minam Tobi (28), of Mossing village in Upper Siang district. The latter succumbed to head injuries in the hospital.

The injured passengers have been identified as Tapa Sindhu (36), of Taliha, Joel Soren (17), of Yingkiong, Jarbi Gamlin (21), of Aalo, Rimpi Soren (24), of Aalo, Kayang Medo (20), of Tuting, and Aza Doley (43), of Laimekuri, Assam. All of them have been shifted to the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh for treatment.

The condition of four of the six injured was stated to be critical.