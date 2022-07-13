Be proud of being independent tribes of Arunachal: Guv to people of TCL

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: Governor BD Mishra commended the people of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts for rising against insurgency in their districts, and exhorted them to be proud of being independent tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The governor said this during a meeting with a delegation of community leaders, opinion makers and social activists from Tirap district at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Reminding the delegation that the Constitution recognises Nocte, Tangsa, Tutsa and Wancho as original Arunachali tribes, he said, “They are independent entities and have no patron tribes over them. They must, therefore, have pride in their independent tribal status, independent of any people beyond the borders of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

Mishra advised the people of TCL districts not to be misguided by unscrupulous individuals for their personal gains, and also cautioned them against overground workers of insurgent groups.

Urging senior citizens and social activists to convince the misguided youths to return to the mainstream of life, he said that “the state government will surely help them to re-establish themselves in the society by providing avenues and assistance for livelihood.”

The governor called upon the region’s community leaders and youths to ensure that funds provided for development are reflected on the ground. “It is the responsibility of every member of the society to see that no part of the developmental fund goes to the insurgency groups or pockets of any individual,” he said.

He expressed concern over the education scenario in the insurgency-affected districts, and assured to establish “a private school in the line of sainik school in TCL region under corporate social responsibility.”

“It will be named after the proud son of Arunachal Pradesh, Havildar Hangpan Dada, Ashok Chakra (posthumous),” he said.

The delegation shared their grievances, including insurgency, development, and employment opportunities for the youths of the district. (Raj Bhavan)