Dharna, rally staged over pathetic condition of Likabali-Bam road

AALO, 12 Jul: The Aalo Township Public Welfare Development Society (ATPWDS) organised a dharna here in West Siang district on Tuesday, demanding “immediate construction of the national highway (NH) between Bam (Leparada) and Likabali (Lower Siang).”

The dharna, which was supported by all the student unions of the district, NGOs, panchayat leaders, villagers, and others, was led by former minister and ATPWDS chairman Kento Ete and former minister and ATPWDS adviser Doi Ado. It saw the participation of thousands of people.

The Likabali-Bam road was sanctioned 10 years ago, but it is yet to be completed, because of which the people of six districts – West Siang, Leparada, Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang, Shi-Yomi and Siang – are facing problems related to medical emergencies, fuel, ration, etc.

As per the status report, the condition of the completed portion of the road is extremely poor, particularly during monsoon.

The ATPWDS demanded that the government address its demand within 30 days, stating that the people of the six districts would otherwise “go for further democratic movement at state capital Itanagar.”

It also demanded that the state government “entrust the top level technical agency to verify the quality works of Packages 1, 2 and 3.”

The ATPWDS later submitted a representation to the deputy commissioner “for further action of the state government,” the West Siang DIPRO informed.

Our correspondent adds: Several organisations staged a peaceful rally in Upper Subansiri HQ Daporijo over the pathetic condition of the Likabali-Bam road.

Over 500 people, including members of the Tagin Cultural Society, the Galo Welfare Society, the Tagin Youth Organisation, the All Tagin Students’ Union, the district unit of the Galo Students’ Union, the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society and the All New Market Welfare Association, participated in the rally.