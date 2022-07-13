New OSC building inaugurated

BOMDILA, 12 Jul: Local MLA Dongru Siongju inaugurated a new building of the Sakhi one-stop centre (OSC) here in West Kameng district on Tuesday, in the presence of DC Karma Leki, SP BR Bommareddy, and others.

The MLA applauded the OSC’s “commitment towards distressed women who are subject to gender-based violence and inequality.”

The OSC provides emergency assistance and facilitates access to various legal and other services, such as police assistance, medical assistance, psychosocial counselling, shelter, etc, to women and girls. (DIPRO)