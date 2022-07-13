Misra visits DP Mission School

CHIMPU, 12 Jul: Governor BD Mishra’s wife, Neelam Misra visited the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here on Tuesday and interacted with the teachers and students.

Advising the students to work hard and imbibe progressive will and resolve, she said that “differently-abled students with self-determination do very well in life and lead happy independent lives,” and added that “people with disabilities have certain special abilities in different fields.”

Misra commended the school’s authority for introducing loin loom weaving as part of the school’s curriculum.

Earlier, she visited the state emporium, where she commended the quality of

the products displayed, and suggested setting up “more outlets in other parts of the country.”

At Misra’s suggestion, the textiles & handicrafts department has started live demonstration of loin loom weaving in the emporium. (Raj Bhavan)