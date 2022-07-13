Vaccination drive against FMD, HS&BQ

ITANAGAR, 12 Jul: The veterinary dispensary in Ganga village near here will carry out a vaccination drive against foot and mouth disease (FMD) and haemorrhagic septicemia black quarter (HS&BQ) in livestock, especially mithun and cattle, from 19 July.

The vaccines will be administered at Ganga-I village, Ganga-II village and Chimi Ganga on 19 July; Chimpu area on 20 July; Zoo area on 21 July; and Bath and Moin villages on 22 July, from 7 am to 1 pm.

Veterinary Officer Dr Marli Ete urged the cattle owners to bring their animals to the vaccination sites. He also urged the PRI leaders, GBs and the public to cooperate with the vaccination team.