Two drug peddlers arrested

NAMSAI, 13 Jul: The Anti Drug Squad (ADS) of the police here arrested two persons for drug peddling on Tuesday last.

As per a release from Namsai SP Dr. D.W.Thongon, police at 12:41 pm on Tuesday, received information from a source that two persons identified as Chow Sanghamang Manlong (35) and Chow Sarana Munglang (40) have been dealing with sale of contraband substance and are coming to Namsai from Marwa on a blue coloured scooter bearing registration no AR 11A 9137.

ADS team led by Namsai police station OC inspector T.Yangi, inspectors T.Padung, A.K.Pandey, ASI R. Noroh along with Namsai EAC-cum-town magistrate Ribi Karli, immediately proceeded towards 2 mile and intercepted the said peddlers.

The SP stated that the ADS team during search recovered 03 grams of white and orange coloured powdery substance suspected to be heroin from the duo’s possession. Cash amount of Rs. 3000 of various denominations suspected to be sale proceeds was also recovered from their possession and seized.

‘Both the accused have been arrested and their two-wheeler has also been seized on the spot. A case under section 21 (a) of NDPS Act has been registered at Namsai PS,’ informed the SP.