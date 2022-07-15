APSCW condemns alleged rape, takes sou moto cognisance of case

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has strongly condemned the alleged rape of a woman by MLA Lokam Tassar.

The commission has taken suo moto cognisance of the Itanagar WPS Case No 82/22, u/s 376 (2)/H, and has sought the status report from the Itanagar Capital Region superintendent of police.

An APSCW release on Thursday stated, “However, the assumption would be too early without the proper and final investigation of the police as rape cases are grievous crime which affects both physical and mental state of the victims and their families as well as society as a whole. If the alleged crime is found to be true by the lawmaker, then it is very condemnable act of crime.”

The commission requested the law enforcing agency to ensure fair and unbiased investigation of the case.

It also requested the public to cooperate with the investigation, not take the law into their hands, and desist from social media trolling.