KGBV students stage dharna over alleged molestation

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: As many as 100 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Sagalee in Papum Pare district staged a dharna at the Sagalee general ground on Thursday morning, accusing the hostel’s cook of molestation and demanding immediate removal of the cook.

The incident reportedly took place last Saturday, when the headmistress was on medical leave, having appointed an in-charge, informed a member of the school management committee (SMC).

According to Sagalee EAC Koj Tacho, the students marched from their school in Tani Hapa, which is about 9 kms from Sagalee, to stage the dharna.

The students said that, despite their having submitted complaints to the headmistress regarding the molestation incident, no action has been taken yet.

The students demanded removal of the cook and legal action against him. They also demanded job termination of the headmistress.

The police in Sagalee arrested the cook on Thursday itself.

SMC member Debia Lalum informed that “a magisterial inquiry will be initiated with regard to the termination of the headmistress, since the headmistress was not present at the time of the incident, and accordingly, on 22 July, a meeting will be conducted with the Papum Pare DDSE, the Sagalee administration, the authorities of the KGBV, parents, and members of the All Sagalee Students’ Union.”

Lalum also informed that, according to the statement taken from the alleged accused, the students and the cook were engaged in a mock fight when the cook accidentally touched a student. The SMC member further informed that “the students and the cook had a friendly relationship for long and they used his phone to contact their parents as phones are not allowed in the hostel.”

The SMC member said that the headmistress, after rejoining the school on Wednesday, asked the cook to write an apology to the students, and confronted the students also.

The students have also sought a week’s leave, stating that they are mentally disturbed.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights condemned the incident. It has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged incident and sought a preliminary status report with regard to the case from ADC Audil Toko.

The commission has sought “stringent action against the accused and the school administration if any lapses are found.”

It may be mentioned here that, in December 2017, 88 girl students of the same school were forced to undress in front of other students by three female teachers. The teachers’ jobs were later terminated.