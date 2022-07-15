Women trained in disaster response

ITANAGAR, 14 Jul: Altogether 147 women participated in a two-day ‘Training of women on basics of disaster response’ programme organised by the disaster management department at the DK Convention Centre here.

Addressing the valedictory function on Thursday, ICR DC Talo Potom urged the participants to utilise the expertise they have gained during the training to train others, “especially family, friends, neighbours, etc.”

“Most of the locations in the capital fall under the category of vulnerable, and hence we should be prepared to tackle if any kind of disaster happens,” he said, and advised the participants to organise awareness camps on disaster management in their respective sectors and colonies.

Seeking the people’s cooperation in fighting the drug menace in the capital, Potom informed that a drug de-addiction-cum-rehabilitation centre is coming up in Lekhi.

Disaster Management Director Komkar Dulom said that “various measures are being adopted by the department to sensitise and train others on disaster preparedness.”

He informed also that volunteers are undergoing a yearlong training under the Aapda Mitra programme in Lekhi “to learn the technicalities of training and to make themselves capable to handle the community’s immediate need in the aftermath of a disaster, and to enable them to undertake basic relief and rescue tasks during emergency situations.”

DDMO Jogam Angu, Disaster Management Deputy Director Christine Wanglat and ICR DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam also spoke.

A mock exercise on earthquake was also organised. (DIPRO)