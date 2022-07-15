TTFC maintain undefeated run, advance to QFs

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Jul: TTFC beat Amigos United FC 4-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the MSL 7-A-Side football tournament at the Mes Que Champions Arena in Model Village here on Wednesday.

Nabam Peri scored two goals, while Teli Tangum and Tasha Appralo scored a goal each for the winning team.

The only goal for United FC was scored by Rajiv Uli.

TTFC finished the group stage undefeated.

In another match, Lockdown FC signed off on a winning note, beating Abu Tassar FC 4-3 in their last group match.

Already out of title contention, both the teams played for pride.

In the last league match, Underdogs FC, who are also out of the knockout stage, ended their campaign on a winning note, beating Friends United FC 6-1.