AALO, 15 Jul: The fourth district level badminton tournament, being organised by the West Siang District Badminton Association, began here on Friday.

The tournament will be conducted for players in the U-9, -11, -13, -15, -17 and -19 age categories, and will also feature matches in open and veteran (35-44 years) categories.

The tournament was jointly inaugurated by 2nd AAPBn Commandant Tumme Amo and RWD EE Jummya Angu. (DIPRO)