Subroto Mukherjee soccer tourneys underway

BOMDILA, 15 Jul: The 10th Boys’ and the 4th Girls’ U-17 District Level Subroto Mukerjee/School Games Football Tournament was kicked off here in West Kameng district by DC Karma Leki on Friday.

Addressing the participants, the DC spoke about the importance of games and sports to remain physically fit, build self-confidence, build up social skills, etc. He also informed about “the sports quota in national as well as state government services.”

Among others, the ADC (HQ), the DDSE and teachers were present at the inauguration. (DIPRO)