Multispecialty health camp underway

Correspondent

JAIRAMPUR, 15 Jul: A two-day ‘multispecialty mega health camp’ was inaugurated at the community health centre here by local MLA Laisam Simai, along with TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini and ADC K Tikhak, on Friday.

Over 1,000 people attended the inaugural day of the camp.

An initiative of Simai, the camp is being organised in collaboration with the TRIHMS and the Changlang District Health Society. A team of dedicated doctors from the TRIHMS will treat patients coming from various parts of Jairampur.