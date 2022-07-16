Relief distributed to families affected by landslides

NAHARLAGUN/HOLLONGI, 15 Jul: A team of the Indian Red Cross Society Arunachal Pradesh State Branch (IRCSAPSB) visited F Sector in Naharlagun and Upper Hollongi on Friday and distributed blankets, hygiene kits and essential food items to the families whose houses have been devastated by recent landslides.

The team, led by Junior Red Cross president Tame Yaku Tarh, interacted with the affected families and assured them that the Red Cross Society would provide humanitarian assistance wherever there are any disaster-related issues.