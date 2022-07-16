No compromise on quality of social infrastructure: DC

YUPIA, 15 Jul: “There should be no compromise on the quality of work of social infrastructure like healthcare, education and transportation,” said Papum Pare DC Sachin Rana, chairing a meeting of the district level monitoring committee (DLMC) to review the status of all ongoing and recently completed projects under various state and centrally sponsored schemes, here on Friday.

Informing that DLMC meetings will henceforth be conducted on the 15th of every month, he asked the HoDs to keep themselves abreast of the “progress report of all the projects while endorsing a copy to the DC by 12th of every month.”

Rana also emphasised on “inclusion of comparative statements of the progress made since the previous and the current meetings, clearly depicting the progress achieved.”

He suggested inviting students, youths and other stakeholders to attend DLMC meetings, saying that “students can be inspired by the activities and works done by the officers and will be motivated to perform well in their lives.”

The DC also informed about the Svamitva (survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) scheme, “which aims to provide rural people with the right to document their residential properties, so that they can use their property for economic purposes.”

The HoDs made presentations on the status of all ongoing and recently completed projects in the district. (DIPRO)