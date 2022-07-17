Panthers SC to face Bizli FC in final

NAHARLAGUN, 16 Jul: Panthers SC and Bizli FC will lock horns with each other in the final of the MSL 7-A-Side Football Tournament at the Mes Que Champions Arena in Model Village here on 17 July.

Panthers SC entered the final, beating Tassar United 4-2 in a match that saw fortune fluctuating from one team to the other until Thapa netted two goals – one in the extra-time – to book his team’s berth in the final.

Panthers SC took the lead in the very first minute, scored by Tarh Agung.

Tagru James equalised in the 22nd minute.

Both the teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the first half.

The Panthers again took a brief lead with a goal from Bengia Bosco, which Tassar United equalised through Tagru James (2-2).

After the deadlock, Thapa not only gave the Panthers the breakthrough but also a morale-boosting 3-2 lead.

He again scored in the dying moments of the extra-time to finally seal the team’s victory over Tassar United.

In the second semifinal, Bizli FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Chomu FC.

The match winning goal was scored by Techi Kagam.