Team of students to attend AKAM prog in UP

ITANAGAR, 16 Jul: Education Minister Taba Tedir and Education Commissioner Padmini Singla flagged off a team of 35 students, along with the EBSB state nodal officer and two escorts, to participate in a five-day programme to be held at the Birla Institute of Management Technology in Greater Noida, UP, from 18-22 July, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM).

During the tour, the students from Arunachal will interact with students and teachers of UP and exchange ideas on the culture, traditions, cuisines, festivals, games and sports, etc, of their respective states, according to a release from the DHE office.