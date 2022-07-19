90-day skill development trg underway

PASIGHAT, 18 Jul: Twenty-five beneficiaries are participating in a 90-day ‘Azadi Se Antodaya Tak’ skill development programme being organised here in East Siang district by Papum Pare-based Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) from 18 July to 16 September as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Under this central flagship programme, an ‘entrepreneurship training programme on dairy and poultry farming and other livestock farming’ for unemployed youths and SHGs of the district was launched here on Monday. The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Livelihoods Mission, East Siang, is also a stakeholder.

Resource persons from the veterinary department, the KVK, the SBI, and others spoke on various aspects of livestock farming, and told the beneficiaries about how animal husbandry activities, if taken up seriously, can generate good income.

Pasighat-based Veterinary Training Institute Joint Director Dr Mito Nyodu highlighted “the focus of

the state government for skill training of youths,” and addedg that “youths should take up these income generating activities.”

KVK Head (i/c) Dr SM Hussain urged the youths to “avail various subsidy schemes in the animal husbandry sector in order to become job providers.”

The Pasighat SBI chief manager spoke on “aspects of agricultural loan” and stressed on “timely payment for credit score.”

Training coordinator from the RSETI, Martin Tayeng, informed that “East Siang and West Siang districts have been selected among the 75 districts of the country under the flagship of the union rural development ministry.” (DIPRO)