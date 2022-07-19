Considerable progress made in documenting unsung heroes: DCM

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: “Considerable progress has been made in researching and documenting the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh,” Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said after accepting the preliminary report prepared by the research team of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) during a meeting here on Monday.

Mein, who is also the chairman of the Committee for Unsung Heroes, however, said that “it is not the final report and the end of the project. Many works are yet to be done by the research team of RGU, and research works will continue till final compilation of the documents, which will be published in book form in the coming years.”

He said that the preliminary report was sought from RGU “for the recognition of the unsung heroes, as it has to be submitted to the government of India for further recognition before 15 August.”

Mein said that, “based on the preliminary report, the core committee will submit it to the state cabinet for vetting and approval, after which it will be submitted to the government of India for recognition and will also be uploaded in the Unsung Heroes portal of the government of India by RGU.”

He further informed that “the write-up of the unsung heroes will also be sent to the union culture ministry for inclusion in the National Museum in Gujarat, which will be dedicated to tribal heroes of India’s freedom movement and will also seek fund from the government of India for construction of museum for unsung heroes and for a war memorial in the state.”

RGU’s History HoD Prof Ashan Riddi informed that “RGU has adopted the ethno-historical research methods to prepare the report.”

Among others, the meeting was attended by Education Minister Taba Tedir, CM’s adviser Tai Tagak, RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Transport Secretary Dani Salu, and members of the RGU’s research team.