Tassar absconding, bail plea rejected: Police

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: BJP MLA Lokam Tassar, who is accused of allegedly raping a pregnant woman on 4 July at his 6 Kilo residence, is absconding, Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom informed on Monday.

“We will arrest him as soon as he is found. Since he is absconding, efforts have been initiated to nab him,” Sikom said.

The district & sessions judge in Yupia rejected Tassar’s bail plea. Tassar had applied for pre-arrest bail, referring to Section 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC).

The victim’s advocate, Sange Dakpe Loda, objected to granting of pre-arrest bail to Tassar, stating that there is a possibility that the applicant might “influence and lure the witnesses.”

Loda argued that granting pre-arrest bail to Tassar would “set a bad precedent by which criminals committing similar offences will have the liberty to take shield of provisions of the CPC, and will further convey a wrong message in the society.”

During the voting for the presidential election at the legislative assembly here on Monday, only Tassar was not present.