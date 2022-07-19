BRO workers go missing; body of one found

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: Nineteen labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have gone missing for the last 13 days from Damin in Kurung Kumey district, and the body of one of them was found in the Kumey river in Damin on Monday.

Kurung Kumey DC Nighee Bengia informed that the workers had applied for leave on account of Eid from the contractor of the road, Bengia Bado of BT Enterprise, and fled when permission was denied.

The DC speculated that the labourers might have taken a different route through the jungle.

The Koloriang CO has been directed to visit Damin and take stock of the situation on Tuesday morning. The CO has also been directed to “cross-check and verify the drowned news of the remaining labourers.”

Dismissing the audio clip going viral on social media, stating that the bodies of 16 labourers were seen floating in the Kumey river, the DC termed it “a hoax.”

According to the DC, the BRO road site is inside Damin, which is 200 kilometres from the Sino-India border.