AAPLU seeks DPC meeting

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) submitted a memorandum to the accounts & treasury director on Tuesday, requesting the department to conduct its departmental promotion committee (DPC) meeting within 15 days, starting from 19 July.

The union said that, as per the government norms, DPC meetings are to be conducted after every six months. It further said that “there are standing norms for the appointment of 50 percent employees through direct recruitment, and conducting fresh interviews.

“However, the procedure is not maintained in the accounts and treasury department, which is curtailing the legitimate rights of the contingency employees of the department,” it said.