AAPPRP to work for rural development

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Parishad (AAPPRP) on Tuesday resolved to “work for the greater interest of the people and development of rural Arunachal Pradesh.”

Briefing the media, AAPPRP president and Kamle ZPC Biri Santi Nido informed that “it was a historic meeting, which was the first ever meeting of the central executive committee of the organisation.

“Representatives from several districts took part in the discussion and deliberated their grievances and coordination between rural villagers, general public, administration and government. Every district unit has their own problems and issues which were discussed the whole day,” said Nido.

“The main agenda of the AAPPRP is to bring unity, peace, harmony and oneness among the elected PRI leaders to bring unity among the various communities in panchayat raj development with a common platform.

The organisation will look forward to communicating and coordinating with PRI, DPDO, administration and government for better progress and development of area and welfare of people,” she said.

Issues such as “the role and responsibilities of PRI leaders, and fund for development of panchayat areas through DPDO and not through the local MLA” were also discussed, she informed.

The AAPPRP said that “the fund should not be released on legislative assembly basis but by ZP constituency basis, so that all the ZP segments will equally get the fruits of development.”

ZPC Chukhu Bablu, secretary-general Tadu Bayaor, convener Zomli Dugi, ZPMs Khyoda Ram, Singhi Doyok, Hina Camdir Tok and NL Taboo, and others addressed the meeting.