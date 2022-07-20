Miao diocese schools record 100% pass results

[ Felix Anthony ]

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The ICSE results for Class 10 were declared on Monday, and all the schools under the Newman Educational Society (NES) – the educational wing of the Miao diocese – have recorded 100 percent pass results.

“This is a remarkable feat, considering all the difficulties and inconveniences the students and teachers face in this part of the country,” said NES secretary Father Shoby.

“A total of 16 schools of NES presented their candidates and all of them have achieved 100 percent success. It is a great moment of pride for all of us – the teachers, parents and the students,” he added.

Altogether 595 students – 333 girls and 262 boys – appeared for the examination this year.

Congratulating the students and the teachers, NES patron Bishop George Pallipparambil said, “My gentle reminder to all is that, while we rejoice over the great result this year, let us not forget that those who passed this year are just beginning their real life. The batches that follow, and those who have passed so far, deserve our attention. That only will make education effective and transformative.”

Out of the total number of students who appeared, 393 secured first division and 202 second. Dhara Sharma and Ngunkhaw Wangsu from Don Bosco School, Galenja (Changlang district) secured 96 percent and 95 percent, respectively, and Rito Simai from Holy Rosary School, Changlang scored 95 percent.

The NES established its first school in a humble structure in Borduria village in June 1992. Since then, it has contributed much to the improvement of the literacy rate in Arunachal Pradesh. Back in 1990, it stood at 41 percent, and now it has jumped to 59.94 percent. Much of the improvement is due to the intervention of the church, as it has established schools in almost every remote corner of the state.

“Poverty has no religion, healthcare has no religion, and illiteracy has no religion,” said Bishop Pallipparambil. “Our goal is to take education to the last, the least and the lost.”

The NES has, as of this current academic year, 53 schools running in eight district of the state, with over 17,000 students from remote corners of Arunachal. Some 750 teachers cater to the physical, spiritual and overall growth of these students.