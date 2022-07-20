Yukar Sonju wins bronze in karate c’ship

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Yukar Sonju of Arunachal Pradesh won a bronze medal in the All India Karate Championship (AIKC), 2022, which was held in Bilaspur, Chattisgarh, from 15 to 16 July.

The championship was organised by the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association and the Karate Association of Chattisgarh.

Arunachal had to be content with Sonju’s lone medal. Eleven karatekas, led by coach Markio Talu, participated in the championship, under the aegis of the Arunachal Pradesh Goju-Ryu Karate Do Association.

Karate Association of India vice president L Nageswar Rao handed over the medal and the certificate to Sonju, who is a native of Raga in Kamle district.