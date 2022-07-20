Mission Vatsalya’s revised guidelines discussed

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The revised guidelines of ‘Mission Vatsalya’ (erstwhile Child Protection Services) were discussed during a meeting of the Arunachal Pradesh State Child Protection Society (APSCPS) at the civil secretariat here on Tuesday.

The meeting, organised by the women & child development (WCD) department, was chaired by WCD Minister Alo Libang and WCD Secretary CN Longphai. It was attended by Health Services Director Dr M Lego, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, Elementary Education Director Otem Tayeng, WCD Director TP Loyi, and others.

The WCD director presented an overview of ‘Mission Vatsalya’, while FAO Lei Khandu presented the income and expenditure of the APSCPS from 2017 to 2022.

The proposal for amending the byelaws of the APSCPS, in view of the revised guidelines, was approved during the meeting.

Libang suggested to the WCD department to “work in convergence with all other line departments for the welfare and protection of women and children of the state.”

The department also held consultation meetings with

the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society on Tuesday to “discuss the feasibility and practical applicability of the provision for increasing the age of marriage for women to 21 years in the state, as proposed in the Prohibition of Child Marriage Amendment Bill, 2021, tabled in the Parliament,” the department informed in a release.