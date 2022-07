CHHATTISGARH, 19 Jul: Karatekas of the Arunachal Shito Ryu Karate Do Association, representing Arunachal Pradesh at the All India Karate Championship, 2022, which was held in Chhattisgarh from 15 to 17 July, won eight gold, six silver and 12 bronze medals, and secured the sixth rank.

The event was organised by the Chhattisgarh Olympic Association, under the aegis of the Karate Association of India.