ACF threaten further agitation on Tawang church issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Taking a final call on the contentious issue of building a church in Tawang, the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) announced that they will start a “Chalo chale Tawang ki aur, girja ghar nirman pura kare” movement and will start constructing a church from 9 September if there is no response to their final dharna scheduled on 19 August.

The ACF also hinted at a ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’ in case there is resistance to construction of the church.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, ACF president Toko Teki informed that the forum has decided to go for the final dharna inviting Christian believers from across the state on 19 August at IG Park Itanagar if the government does not respond to their ultimatum by 14 August.

A three-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church president Sama Dodum. Himalaya Church Tawang’s Rev. Dr Dolo Sono will be leading the construction of the church in Tawang.

While responding to a query on whether the forum will ensure peace and non-violence, the Arunachal Pradesh Christian Revival Church president said, “We, as Christians will not indulge

in violence nevertheless, if anything happens to the public, the government should be responsible.”

ACF secretary general Tarh Miri informed that the Tawang deputy commissioner has already forwarded the file pertaining to land allotment to the state’s land record department.

Earlier, on 18 June the apex Christian body of the state had launched its second dharna throughout the state after the report of the three-member committee headed by environment & forest minister Mama Natung had recommended shifting of the church to another location claiming that the land has been acquired by the government.