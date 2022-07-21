Dept. dismisses report, says all rules followed, search for missing document on

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Reacting to an allegation that was published in this daily on 15 July – “Credential documents go missing from Pasighat RWD office; FIR against officials,” engineers from Rural Works Department, Pasighat Division claimed that FIR against the department by one Shoney Pertin was done only to garner cheap publicity and to defame them out of sheer personal grudge and jealousy. In a statement given to the officer in charge police station Pasighat, the RWD engineers claimed, “Even if it is assumed that a document is missing from the office of the RWD Pasighat, it is a subject matter to be dealt with by the Disciplinary Committee of the department and any disciplinary action against employee/staff responsible for the loss of such documents would be taken by the concerned department only under the departmental rule in force.”

The department further stated that all the processes adopted by the department and contractors in tender process for infrastructure development of 5th IRBN at Pasighat was fair, transparent and fool-proof. The department claimed that the executive engineer RWD, Pasighat had floated a notice

inviting tender (NIT) on 6 October 2017, after taking proper approval from competent authority. A board of members was constituted by superintending engineer, Rural Works Circle, Pasighat on 25.10.2022 for opening of the tender, it claimed.

“Tender for technical bids was opened on dated 26.10.2017 under the chairmanship of SE, RWD, Pasighat and list of participants in the tender was mentioned in the minutes of technical bids. Financial bids were opened on dated 03.11.2017 among the 2 selected firm from technical bids of which M/s Agam Construction was found to be the lowest bidder,” the engineers claimed.

They further said that work had been completed in stipulated time as per agreement on 12 February 2019. Accordingly, after completion of works handing and taking over was done between executing agency & user department (Commandant 5th IRBN, Pasighat) and the same was inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

“As regards to the missing documents, it is clarified hereon once again that the department is still in search of the missing Credential Certificate for official record although it has become technically and legally irrelevant now. Further, there is no wrong on the part of the department to clarify through affidavit regarding non-location/non-availability of the Credential certificate,” it stated.

The engineers have requested the police for conducting a preliminary inquiry to find out whether the FIR filed by the complainant Shoney Pertin is liable to be entertained at this stage or not and appealed to the police to reject the FIR since it is devoid of merit.