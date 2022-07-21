ICAR Basar says it discovered bioluminescent fungus

BASAR, 20 Jul: The ICAR research complex for NEH region, Basar has reported that it discovered a bioluminescent fungus, Roridomyces species growing on dead wood’s stumps from the forest near Basar town. The conclusion was drawn after study of morphological characteristics and confirmation of identity by taxonomist from Directorate of Mushroom Research, Solan.

The bioluminescent fungus belongs to the genus Roridomyces and is a new species to the science, as well as the first report of the genus, Roridomyces in Arunachal Pradesh, informed scientist Dr. Raghuveer Singh of the centre.

Upon close observation, the scientist noticed that only the basidiospores and gills of the mushroom lit up upto 24 hours after the harvesting, he said.

Further, Dr. Singh informed that when luciferins combine with oxygen, adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and calcium in the presence of a bioluminescent enzyme called luciferase, they generate a product that releases energy in the form of cold light. The emission only takes place in living cells. The mushrooms glow 24 hours and are not reactive like some insects or marine animals, he said.