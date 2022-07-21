Meeting to finalise truck fare

TAWANG, 20 July: A preliminary meeting to finalise truck fares from Tawang to Bhalukpong and back was called by the Tawang DC here on Wednesday, which was attended by the executive members of All East Kameng, West Kameng & Tawang Truck Owners Association.

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo said that suggestion from respective ADCs of sub divisions, Zila Parishad members, veteran truck owners and other agencies like FCI, army and para military forces will be sought at the earliest before finalisation of the rate.

The members of the association earlier submitted a memorandum to the DC and requested him to take up the long pending matter of finalisation of truck fares from Bhalukpong to Tawang and vice versa at the earliest.

Next meeting has been fixed on 26 July wherein all the ZPMs, ADCs and others will be invited for finalisation of the truck fare. (DIPRO)