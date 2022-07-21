Officials visit OWA

NAHARLAGUN, 20 Jul: A team from the Administrative Training Institute (ATI), Naharlagun and officials from department of trade and commerce visited Oju Welfare Association (OWA) on Wednesday as part of three weeks foundation-cum-orientation training programme to understand the working procedure and best practices of grassroots level organization.

They visited Child Care Institute (CCI), Special Adoption Agency (SAA), Arunachal Women Helpline-181, and Swadher Greh (Short Stay Home), Legal Aid Clinic and Craft Centre.

OWA chairperson Ratan Anya briefed them about the function, services and skill development activities carried out by the organization, Chenga Lhamu of ATI acknowledged the outstanding and remarkable humanitarian services rendered by OWA towards society.

Tai Arun of department of trade and commerce said that they were impressed by OWA’s selfless contribution. He also stated that in future he would like to engage and work with the OWA in various philanthropic activities. The officials gave edible items to OWA.