ITBP jawan saves life

AALO, 20 Jul: The ITBP troops of 20 Bn ITBP who were preparing themselves for routine operational duties at Tadadege in Shi Yomi saved a civilian by administering CPR and first aid.

A civilian had approached the ITBP after one person identified as Rajan, aged 32 suffered severe chest pain following which 20 Bn ITBP deputy commandant Srikrishna Kaushik along with others took prompt action to save his life.

After CPR and first aid, the patient was stabilized and later evacuated to Monigong primary health centre. Kaushik said that ITBP is always prepared to serve the people and the nation. (DIPRO)