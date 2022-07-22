Engrs trained on central RDSS

PASIGHAT, 21 Jul: East Siang DC Tayi Taggu on Thursday inaugurated a three-day ‘training-cum-capacity building programme’ for the 5th batch of the power department’s engineers of the Aalo and the Pasighat electrical circles, under the Centre’s flagship revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS).

The scheme is set to be launched in the state by the power ministry.

The training is being imparted by the National Power Training Institute’s (NPTI) regional office in Guwahati (Assam) on the topic ‘Introduction of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in reducing aggregate technical & commercial losses’.

The AMI is an integrated system of smart meters, data management, and communication between the utilities and the customers.

Taggu urged the engineers to learn and adopt innovative and new technologies.

CHF Dean Dr BN Hazarika suggested “tapping the abundant solar energy by using advanced technology,” while NPTI Guwahati Deputy Director Sambit Diptiman Gantayat said that “the scheme aims to improve the quality of power supply to consumers through a financially sustainable and operationally efficient distribution sector.” (DIPRO)