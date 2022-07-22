GWS ICR unit felicitates promoted Galo officers

ITANAGAR, 21 Jul: The Galo Welfare Society’s (GWS) Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) unit recently felicitated the Galo officers who have been promoted by the state and the central governments in recognition of their dedication towards their services in various capacities.

The officers who were felicitated are IGP Take Ringu, DIGP Tojo Karga, PWD Chief Engineer Tumto Kamchi, Secondary Education Director Marken Kadu, and State Government Undersecretary Ili Riba, according to a release from the GWS unit.