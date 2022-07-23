Dist level badminton c’ship begins

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 22 Jul: The Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) District Level Badminton Championship-2022 was declared open by Deputy Commissioner Soumya Saurabh at the Ita Pulu indoor stadium here on Friday.

The championship is being organised by the LDV Badminton Association, under the aegis of the Arunachal State Badminton Association.

The DC advised the players to “practice discipline and persistence and upkeep their interest in the game.” She gave assurance that the district administration will provide all necessary support to the players who will be representing the district at the state level championship.

Fifty-eight players are taking part in various categories of the championship, viz, U-15 boys’ single/double, U-17 boys’ single/double, U-19 boys’ single/double, men’s open single/double, and veterans (40+) doubles.

The finals will be played on 24 July, and the winners will represent the district in the Dorjee Khandu State Badminton Championship, which is set to be held in August in Itanagar.

The opening ceremony was attended also by DSO Raju Mipi, national level badminton player Open Melo, former ZPM Chiliko Meto, LDV Olympic Association president Ambra Mena, NPP state treasurer Hapi Mene, and others.