Smart classroom inaugurated

HAPOLI, 22 Jul: DDSE Tabia Chobin inaugurated a ‘K-YAN hi-tech Dell-connected’ smart classroom, equipped with a touch screen digital whiteboard, a projector and a desktop, at the government secondary school here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

K-YAN is a part of the digital education programme being implemented in the district by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDSE said, “It’s first of its kind in the district to have afoot to set up smart classrooms and smart labs in other government-run schools to foster creativity among students and enhance the learning outcomes.”

The smart class project envisages providing Google Chromebooks, K-YAN devices, UPS’, desks, internet facility, and other requisite digital infrastructure.

Chobin urged the teachers to “ensure optimum and the best use of the digital devices for augmenting teaching-learning process.”

He requested the teachers to inculcate discipline among the students, and urged the students to “have social services within the school compounds from time to time.”

The smart classroom will benefit 135 boys and girls of Class 1 to 10, Headmaster Gyati Tajang informed.