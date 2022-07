TAJANG, 22 Jul: A massive landslide occurred at the American Tower Company’s site in Tajang village in Lower Subansiri district on 13 July, damaging telecom equipment like battery bank, power plant, bts, etc.

Networks like Airtel and Vodafone have been shut down since 13 July, which is affecting the people of the village.

The company informed in a press release on Friday that it is trying to restore the internet service as soon as possible, and urged the people to bear with the inconvenience.