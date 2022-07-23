Girls outshine boys in CBSE Class 10 & 12 exams

NEW DELHI, 22 Jul: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 percent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 percent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both Class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

“The (Class 10) result has been announced,” a CBSE official said.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 while 93.80 percent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90.

In the Class 12 CBSE exam also girls outshone boys, even as the overall pass percentage dipped from last year’s 99.37 to 92.71, officials said on Friday.

While last year the result was declared on the basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 while in 2019, it was 83.40, the CBSE said.

The board did not announce a merit list this year, as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 while that of boys was 91.25 percent. The transgender candidates’ pass percentage was 100.

A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 percent marks while 1,34,797 have scored 90 percent marks.

Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartment.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) performed the best with 98.93 percent students passing the exam, followed by schools run by the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 percent), government aided (94.81 percent), government schools (93.38 percent) and private schools (92.20 percent). (PTI)