Guv congratulates president-elect

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Governor BD Mishra has congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected to be the next president of India.

In a congratulatory message, the governor conveyed “the good wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh” and said that the state would “touch new heights” under Murmu’s guidance.

“Her success in the presidential election inspires great hope of progress among our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,” Mishra said, adding that “the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh are proud of her being elected to the highest constitutional post of the country.” (Raj Bhavan)