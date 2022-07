RUMGONG, 22 Jul: People of remote Molom, Yosing, Yogong, Mopung, Bingung and Rumgong villages benefitted from a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organised here in Siang district on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Rumgong MLA Talem Taboh, in the presence of the deputy commissioner, the Rumgong ADC, the ZPC, and others. (DIPRO)