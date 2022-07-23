DLMC meeting held

RAGA, 22 Jul: Heads of departments made presentations on the status of ongoing projects and the bottlenecks faced by their departments, during a meeting of the Kamle District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) here on Friday.

The participants also discussed the ‘Har ghar jhandha’ programme, Amrit Sarovar, power pilferage, and issues connected with encroachment on public premises.

Deputy Commissioner Adong Pertin in his address said that “many residential government quarters have been constructed but water and electricity connections have not been provided.”

He said that it is due to the unavailability of accommodations that government officers and officials are not staying in the district headquarters.

The DC said that he would discuss the matter of fund provision for electricity and water connections with the MLA. (DIPRO)