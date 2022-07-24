Exhibition on Arunachal underway

GURGAON, 23 Jul: An exhibition titled ‘Music in Every Frame’, showcasing photographs of Arunachal Pradesh’ stunning landscapes, its people and culture was inaugurated by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao at the Museo Camera here on Friday.

Two short films on Arunachal were also screened during the event.

The photographs showcased in the exhibition were captured by 10 talented photographers of the country, including three from Arunachal. Seven of the participants had gone on a 2,000-km drive through Arunachal as part of the second Trans-Arunachal Drive held in May this year.

Tourism Director Abu Tayeng said, “The first edition of the Trans-Arunachal Drive has been a major contributor to generating the attention of high-end car clubs like the Super Car Club of India doing their drive in their

Ferraris and Lamborghinis, to name a couple, on these very roads, which was unimaginable till as late as two years ago. Therefore, this kind of sporting event is also a reflection of how far we have evolved.”

Curator of the exhibition, Nirupama Sekhri, said, “The mountains, the lush vegetation, rivers, waterfalls and the people living with nature as equal partners, not trying to dominate and transform it, made my heart sing. It’s a really special place that we must experience and respect, and through the exhibition, I hope more people will be inspired to visit Arunachal and the Northeast.”

Former Raid de Himalaya champion Lakpa Tsering was also present on the occasion.

The exhibition will culminate on 28 July.